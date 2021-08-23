3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,000

Golf course home with beautiful panoramic course views at one of the nicest locations. Foyer entrance with soaring 18' ceilings. Kitchen has stunning views from every angle, quartz counters and breakfast bar. Plenty of space with Living Room, Family Room, Den, and finished walk-out lower level. 2 gas fireplaces. Master En-suite with large bathroom, jacuzzi tub, walk-in closet,and private balcony. Lower-Level features a fully exposed family room and Bonus room that would make an excellent exercise room, craft room, or home office. 3 1/2 car garage is insulated with finished walls and floor. 2nd garage for golf cart with workshop and 1/2 bath. Large deck thewidth of the home with pergola. New garage openers. Cul-de-Sac location is very quiet and private. Located on a resort style location.