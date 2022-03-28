3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,900

Beautiful open concept home! This home is only 2 years old!! Immaculately taken care of from top to bottom. Sellers bought as brand new construction and added some beautiful touches such as back patio and landscaping. Bright kitchen with lots of room for entertaining! Master bedroom has private bathroom with deep soaking tub! Back deck leads to concrete patio, great for summer evenings and a cozy front porch for morning coffee. Huge partially exposed basement has 2 large windows that welcomes the daylight and awaits your finishing ideas! Only due to unforeseen circumstances for sellers is this one is available. Don't hesitate, this one will go fast!