Beautiful open concept home! This home is only 2 years old!! Immaculately taken care of from top to bottom. Sellers bought as brand new construction and added some beautiful touches such as back patio and landscaping. Bright kitchen with lots of room for entertaining! Master bedroom has private bathroom with deep soaking tub! Back deck leads to concrete patio, great for summer evenings and a cozy front porch for morning coffee. Huge partially exposed basement has 2 large windows that welcomes the daylight and awaits your finishing ideas! Only due to unforeseen circumstances for sellers is this one is available. Don't hesitate, this one will go fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sky-gazing to be held at Yerkes Observatory, once again
A 31-year-old woman is facing five charges stemming from an incident involving drugs, forgery, fraud and identity theft.
Saying hospitality is important to the Lake Geneva region is like saying oxygen is important to living things.
Following past abuse of staff and patrons at its boat launch facilities, Town of Linn supervisors will implement a new policy to promote citiz…
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
The Walworth County Zoning Agency could make a decision next month on a proposed place to train people for hospitality work in the Town of Walworth.
Shelter Shiver, the Heroes' Soiree, a sunflower art exhibit to help Ukrainians and plenty of magic, food and comedy to go around at area events on the horizon.
Zaab Corner Bistro receives initial approval for liquor licenses, but reserve license receives some debate
Lake Geneva business owner to challenge Geneva Joint No.4 school board member during spring election
Kyle Deschner, a 21-year-old musician, will be graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater in May and also will soon own J. Robert’…