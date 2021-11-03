3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $439,900

 Skip to main content
New Construction Opportunity at Stonegate Farms! Anticipated Completion Winter. This attractive 3 bed, 2 bath approx 1800 sq ft ranch home features a full basement, 3 car garage, gas fireplace & high interior volume ceilings in the main living area. The kitchen highlights a large island, granite countertops, beautiful cabinetry & a full pantry. Private master suite includes tray ceilings & walk-in closet off the bath. Upgraded exterior includes LP siding, board & baton and shake, concrete drive & front walk. Outside you will enjoy stunning country views, a large backyard & you can take a short walk to Sunset park & pool. Room sizes are estimated. Photos are samples of work, not actual home. Colors & specs subject to change.

