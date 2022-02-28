3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $495,000

Move in just in time to enjoy Spring! This 5.65 ac. property offers fenced in yard, fenced pasture, 30x36 barn complete with tack room and 2 stalls! The outdoor living space has a firepit,concrete patio,paver patio & gazebo to offer fabulous entertaining with friends and family. Inside the home offers carpet free rooms! Designer kitchen complete with awesome island/dining table, tons of cabinets and lots of light! Oversized great room will not disappoint and upper level has 3 bedrooms and full bath. Finished lower level with Kitchenette and full bath. Water by the barn, Heated detached garage, stream for animals to drink. This property has it all ! Don't hesitate fabulous location!