New Construction Coming this May! Our Peyton Transitional floor plan offers a split-bedrooms, places the master bedroom and private master bathroom opposite two secondary bedrooms for extra privacy. The shared living spaces are designed for open-concept living. The kitchen functions spectacularly for both meal prep and entertaining as it features an oversized island that includes a wrapped snack bar, ample cabinetry including a pantry cabinet, and an adjoined dining space. Other shared spaces include the great room with gas fireplace, hall bathroom, mudroom, and a partitioned home office featuring two barn doors. Covered Patio (16'x10')
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $614,900
Billionaire J. Christopher Reyes purchases Driehaus Estate for $36 million
Residents of the Village of Williams Bay overwhelmingly expressed a desire to maintain a small-town feel during an open forum meeting to devel…
The new bakery is open for call-in orders and will soon to be open for walk-in customers, likely in February.
Time to head outdoors for Lake Geneva’s Winterfest.
TOWN OF GENEVA — One of the area’s most popular winter attractions opens Saturday, Jan. 22.
Cocoa Crawl not a part of Winterfest this year; and new events planned for 2022
On Jan. 13 Delavan Police warned people Delavan Lake had thin ice when an ATV went through the ice. But people didn’t listen.
It’s official. The Driehaus Estate has sold, David Curry of Geneva Lakefront Realty confirmed on his real estate blog on Monday, Jan. 17.
After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee
A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers in Racine County touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.