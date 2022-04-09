New Construction Coming this May! Our Peyton Transitional floor plan offers a split-bedrooms, places the master bedroom and private master bathroom opposite two secondary bedrooms for extra privacy. The shared living spaces are designed for open-concept living. The kitchen functions spectacularly for both meal prep and entertaining as it features an oversized island that includes a wrapped snack bar, ample cabinetry including a pantry cabinet, and an adjoined dining space. Other shared spaces include the great room with gas fireplace, hall bathroom, mudroom, and a partitioned home office featuring two barn doors. Covered Patio (16'x10')
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $621,900
