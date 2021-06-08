3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,900

Here at Cider Press Farm, time can be taken, projects will prosper, flowers will bloom, and chickens will see fit to lay their eggs. This farm and orchard holds a completely renovated 100 year old home, a beautiful 40x30 ft barn, two oversized garages, and a chicken coop. Barn has running water, and the property allows for horses. Sprawling hay pasture to complete the farm feel. Located down the road from Lauderdale Lakes, with plenty of storage for boats, canoes, jet skis... whatever suits you. Quietly nestled on 4 1/2 acres, it's a place to do nothing or a place to do everything. Make it your own. View More