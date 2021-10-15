 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $649,900

Great opportunity to purchase your own lakefront home! Nestled into the side of a hill, this home has spectacular views! Enjoy lake life on one of the multiple custom decks & walk right out on to your private pier! Updated kitchen with maple cabinetry, breakfast bar, quartz countertops & all appliances stay! Separate eating/dining area opens to cozy family room with hardwood floors! Awesome sitting/living area with wall of windows with amazing views of the lake! Private lower level master bedroom with private full bath with shower & sliding glass doors to the deck! Laundry/utility room great for storage! You don't even have to walk stairs down to the house! This home comes with a lift/tram to take you right to the front door! Won't last long at this price & being directly on the lake!

