3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $655,900

New Construction Home! It's not just a home...it's a Lifestyle! A lifestyle of Freedom! Stress-Free from repairs, remodeling, and/or the anxiety of your time needed on the weekend working on the house. Come and see our Peyton Transitional floor plan offering split bedrooms & places the master bedroom and private master bathroom opposite two bedrooms for extra privacy. The shared living spaces are designed for open-concept living. The kitchen functions spectacularly for both meal prep and entertaining as it features an oversized island + wrapped snack bar, ample cabinetry including a pantry cabinet, and an adjoined dining space. Other shared spaces include the great room with gas fireplace, hall bathroom, mudroom, and a home office featuring barn doors. Covered Patio overlooking a Golf Cour