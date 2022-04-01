3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $750,000

Welcome to this beautiful Lauderdale Lakes home to make your next home or getaway! The main level of the home includes 2 BDR w/2 full BA, the kitchen opens to a LARGE family room and stone fireplace. Master bedroom and family room have SLIDING DOORS which open to the deck which spans the ENTIRE back of the home with marvelous views of the channel and bay! The skylights and windows bring in TONS of natural light throughout! The lower level offers a HUGE recreation rm for entertaining, a bonus rm to sleep more guests, a full BA, a bonus room (possibly a fourth bedroom, workout room or office) and a WALKOUT to patio and your own dock. 75' of water frontage leading to your 12ft deep channel! Plus you can leave the pier in year round.