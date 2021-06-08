3 Bedroom Home in Elkhorn - $775,000

Spacious move in ready lakefront home on 60 feet of Lauderdale Lakes frontage. Bright and sunny 3 BD, 3 full BA and 2 car attached garage and full finished walk out to paver patio and fire pit overlooking the lake. Charming front porch, granite kitchen and high-end appliances, gas fireplace, water filtration system in place. Close to marina, golf course and the Kettle Moraine Forest. Get in quick and enjoy the summer at the lake. View More