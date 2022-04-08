Amazing lake and sunset views from this waterfront home in the high sought after Indian Hills subdivision in Fontana. Panoramic lake views dominate the family room. Enjoy Geneva Lake access with a private and gated lakefront park with playground, swim pier and diving board. This home has an open floor plan, two lakefront decks, cathedral ceiling with skylights, sitting area in a turret overlooking the lake, hardwood floors, French doors, bay window with a window seat and a beautiful wood burning fireplace. The finished lower level has a rec room, primary bedroom and a separate full bath with jetted tub and a separate shower. Close to downtown Fontana, Abbey Resort, the infamous Chuck's and Gordy's restaurants, Fontana Beach, Harbor and more. Buoys immediately available for your boat this season. Use the home as a lakefront getaway or tear down to build the lake home of your dreams. Sunny southwest side of the lake with loads of natural light. Low Fontana Taxes. You'll have the best seats in town for the 4th of July fireworks.
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $1,850,000
