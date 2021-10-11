 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $390,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $390,000

Looking for a charming vintage, a throwback to the days when you were coming to the lake and staying in the woods? Lower Gardens is truly a magical place with a 30 acre preserve to enjoy your nature walks. Ready for a peaceful zen evening under the stars in the woods? Then this is your home. Home is produced with wood fiberboard (it's a vintage product), a solid home. Sold ''as is''. The roof was done in 2015, oven professionally serviced, central air installed 2019. New high efficiency furnace 2020.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics