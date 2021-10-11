3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $390,000

Looking for a charming vintage, a throwback to the days when you were coming to the lake and staying in the woods? Lower Gardens is truly a magical place with a 30 acre preserve to enjoy your nature walks. Ready for a peaceful zen evening under the stars in the woods? Then this is your home. Home is produced with wood fiberboard (it's a vintage product), a solid home. Sold ''as is''. The roof was done in 2015, oven professionally serviced, central air installed 2019. New high efficiency furnace 2020.