3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $399,000

WOW! This Rare Find In Fontana!! This exceptional 3 BR/2.5 BA home is set on 1.32 heavily wooded acres with seasonal views of Geneva Lake. Freshly painted. This home features oak floors, 2 gas fireplaces, gourmet dine-in kitchen, stainless appliances, and high-end Garland oven/range, huge Living room with accent lighting, Huge 55 X 20 deck with gazebo & new landscaping. This home is just minutes from the beach and Lake Geneva Restaurants and shops. Come see this before you miss out on it. Seller lives out of state so, won't be able to make any repairs.