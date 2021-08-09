3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $475,000

On this quiet wooded, serene property sits a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath bright open floor plan home far enough from the hustle and bustle but just minutes from beaches, restaurants and shopping. The 1st floor boasts vaulted 2 story ceilings, a stone fireplace, spacious kitchen with knotty pine cabinets, glass accents and open shelving. The breakfast bar for 3 is open to dining area. 2nd floor is appointed with a vaulted bonus room (den, loft or additional sleeping accommodations), vaulted master suite with soaking tub, separate shower, walk in closet and 2nd bedroom. Additional living space in lower level with 3rd bedroom, full bath and rec room. So much natural light with full sized windows it doesn't feel like a basement. Enjoy the beautiful setting on your patio or deck. Great value!