 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $485,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $485,000

Charming Ranch Home With Lake Rights On Geneva Lake! Home Sits On 1.5 Lots, Offering a Large Yard. Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings & Hardwood Floors. Nicely Sized Kitchen With Refinished Cabinets. Master Suite With Beautifully Remodeled Master Bathroom Featuring Tiled Shower & Marble Topped Vanity. Full Basement Offers Plenty of Room To Expand If Desired. 2 Car Attached Garage. Many Updates Including Remodeled Master Bathroom, Trim & Doors Throughout, Some Flooring & More + Newer: Garage Doors & Openers, Furnace, Water Heater, Water Softener, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Driveway & Roof. Country Club Estates Amenities Include Lake Side Parking Lot With Walkway To Sandy Beach & Swim Pier, Semi-Private Golf Course and Tennis Courts. Seller Offering 1 Year Home Warranty.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular