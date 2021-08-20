Charming Cape Cod in Country Club Estates offers a sunny family room, large great room with stone fireplace. The great room is adjacent to the dining area, roomy enough for a farm table, and an efficient kitchen. Two main level bedrooms and full bath round out the main floor. Upstairs, there's a spacious den that could easily become a 4th bedroom and generous owner's suite with 2nd bath. This charmer has loads of natural light, original pine floors, covered parking with room for 2 vehicles and Country Club Estates lake access including a sandy beach, pier, and shaded lawn. Enjoy the lake, CCE executive 9 hole golf course and all the lake area has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $550,000
BLOOMFIELD — A convicted sex offender is charged again for reportedly exposing his genitals to a 9-year-old girl.
“This is my family farm,” Laura Duesterbeck Johnson said with a smile.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
GENEVA — Police reportedly found 390.54 grams of meth inside a Ford Mustang after conducting a traffic stop in the Town of Geneva for a revoke…
Plans for development that will include 183 residential units has received initial approval in the City of Lake Geneva
Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill officers after receiving a citation; now faces a felony
A Burlington woman allegedly threatened to kill an officer after receiving an operating while revoked citation.
'Somebody took my sister away from me and it’s not fair' | Loved ones grieve woman killed last week in Racine
The victim of a homicide last week has been identified as Rebecca Rannow, age 41. Police are still looking for her killer.
EAST TROY — A woman has been charged after police reportedly discovered 705 grams of marijuana growing in her home.
It was an urban, pleasure-filled paradise plopped down in the middle of conservative, church-going America.
Lake Geneva school districts to make face masks optional for upcoming school year.