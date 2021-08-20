3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $550,000

Charming Cape Cod in Country Club Estates offers a sunny family room, large great room with stone fireplace. The great room is adjacent to the dining area, roomy enough for a farm table, and an efficient kitchen. Two main level bedrooms and full bath round out the main floor. Upstairs, there's a spacious den that could easily become a 4th bedroom and generous owner's suite with 2nd bath. This charmer has loads of natural light, original pine floors, covered parking with room for 2 vehicles and Country Club Estates lake access including a sandy beach, pier, and shaded lawn. Enjoy the lake, CCE executive 9 hole golf course and all the lake area has to offer!