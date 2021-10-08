3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $595,000

Impressive 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath Oakwood unit in Abbey Springs with finished walkout lower level, a tranquil setting and view of the adjacent pond. This unit is in exceptional condition, neat and clean and ready to move into. The bright and open living room features a natural fireplace with cathedral ceilings, the kitchen is modern with updated cabinets, granite countertops, stainless appliances and is adjacent to the main floor laundry. A spacious and inviting screened porch features a vaulted ceiling and gorgeous water views overlooking the pond. Enjoy the convenience of a main floor primary bedroom suite, two guest rooms upstairs with a full bath, a finished walkout lower level with family room, fireplace, a den/office area and full bath. Extra large storage area and one car garage.