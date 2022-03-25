3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $595,000

Ready for summer joy in Abbey Springs? Desirable Abbey Springs ''Aspen'' unit with vaulted ceilings, 2 gas fireplaces, loft, screened porch, balcony and 3 full baths! First floor master bedroom and bath with double sinks. Walk-out lower level with laundry room, gas fireplace, full bathroom and patio. Spacious screened porch overlooks lovely pond. Fabulous location. Walking distance to Abbey Springs Pools, Recreation and Fitness Center, and Golf Grill. Quiet cul-de-sac street. Furnishings negotiable. Abbey Springs Marina has 88 boat slips, 14 buoys, 156 boats on trailers in dry storage, 28 dinghy dock spaces. 100ft private beach. Fitness Center remodeled in 2019 with top-of-the-line equipment. Indoor & outdoor pool. Golf. Bocce. Playground. Tennis. Volleyball. Basketball. Pickleball.