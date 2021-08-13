3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $639,900

This attractive ranch home located in Lower Gardens in Fontana will impress you the moment you step inside. The bright and updated kitchen is ideal for entertaining and family gatherings with wood floors, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Enjoy the fireplace in the living room with beamed cathedral ceilings and skylights, a delightful 4 season sunroom overlooks the patio and private backyard area and a guest suite with room for two queen size beds, built in bunks and its own private bath. The tranquil setting offers a spacious wooded yard including an expansive firepit for family fun and storytelling. Use of the Fontana public beach and boat launch is just a short drive from this lovely home. Rental of an Abbey Dockominium boat slip for one year for the 2022 season is an option.