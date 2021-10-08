3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $680,000

Enjoy all that Fontana has to offer when you make this 3 Bedroom plus loft & 3.5 Bath Abbey Ridge Townhome your Haven This bright sunlit vaulted 2 story open floor plan town home provides a 1st floor master suite with large walk in closet, hardwood floors, 2 additional bedrooms upstairs including a second master suite and an optional loft/4th bedroom. Private deck overlooking creek and quiet serene setting. Large rooms, baths with double vanities, plenty of windows with natural light and recessed lighting. Close to all the new shops, restaurants, Fontana lakefront and beach. Steps to The Abbey Resort and marina. Only 2 story townhouse available in Abbey Ridge.