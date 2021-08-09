3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $695,000

Abbey Springs home in a great location close to the clubhouse. Home has an exceptional rental history - showings to be between rentals and a new owner shall take over the existing rentals. Furnished 3BR/3BA home features open floor plan, great room with vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace & wall of windows with sliders opening to huge deck. Kitchen with island seating & dining area is open - Wonderful space to entertain! Abbey Springs amenities include beach, marina, indoor/outdoor pools, tennis & golf. Restaurants are fantastic! home can be shown on Sunday, August 8 between 12:00 & 2:00.