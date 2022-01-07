 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $795,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $795,000

Freshly remodeled home in desirable Glenwood Springs Subdivision. Lake views and your own private swim pier 4' x '10 . Buoy readily available and use of club piers or the beach.

