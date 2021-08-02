Check out this 3 bedroom, 3 bath Cape Cod loaded with charm and character situated on an oversized lot, ideal for expansion or a renovation project, offering partial views of the Abbey Harbor and Geneva Lake. The unique design offers a spacious living room with fireplace, galley kitchen with views and a main floor bedroom or office area with adjoining bath. The main bedroom suite and additional guest room are upstairs with a large family room and full bath in the walkout lower level. The spacious two-tier deck offers comfortable seating and entertainment options taking full advantage of the views of the private back yard and tree top scenes with north and western exposures. Enjoy the amazing changes in the scenery when fall and winter arrive and the lake comes back into view.
3 Bedroom Home in Fontana - $898,500
