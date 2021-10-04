 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $124,000

GREAT LOCATION WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO TOWN, SCHOOL, METRA, LIBRARY. 3 BEDROOM WITH NICE FENCED YARD. 1 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. ROOMY FAMILYROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR TO FRONT DECK AND FENCED YARD. NEW ROOF 2020. FURNACE 2010. WELCOME HOME!

