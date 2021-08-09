3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $124,900

Spacious two story home in the middle of town. Walk to the Lakefront Park, the Metra station or the movies & restaurants downtown. A lot of house for the money with a big eat-in kitchen featuring an island & breakfast bar and spacious living room. Laundry is on the first floor and the screen porch overlooks the fenced back yard. Ceiling fans throughout and many windows have been replaced. Ceramic floor in the first floor bath and a big concrete patio are nice additions. Even a RING doorbell. Shop area in the basement with plenty of daylight and a shed for outside storage. New water heater and the furnace motor was replaced in 2018. Roof looks good. Needs a little TLC but is priced accordingly. No FHA or VA.