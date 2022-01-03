3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $125,000

$5,000 seller credit offered and are you are looking for a little sweat equity? Just a little TLC will go a long way on this nice-sized home with an open layout in a great location now! The kitchen has been updated with Maple 42" cabinets with Quartz countertop with newer appliances and subway tile. Hardwood floors! The bathroom has been updated as well with marble flooring and a whirlpool tub! Newer vinyl siding! Nice rear deck! Walking distance to almost everything Fox lake has to offer! Hollister's Hollywood Subdivision Large lot! Walkout basement!