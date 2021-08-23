3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $125,000

Looking for a little sweat equity? Just a little TLC will go a long way on this nice sized home with an open layout in a great location now! Kitchen has been updated with Maple 42" cabinets with Quartz countertop with a newer appliances and subway tile. Hardwood floors! Bathroom has been updated as well with marble flooring and a whirlpool tub! Newer vinyl siding! Nice rear deck! Walking distance to almost everything Fox lake has to offer! Hollister's Hollywood Subdivision Large lot! Walkout basement!