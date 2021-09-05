 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $129,000

3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $129,000

Bring your ideas to this diamond in the rough. New roof in 2020. Great square footage, just needs your creative touch. 3 bedroom, 1 bath, in this ranch home with walkout basement where you'll find a workroom, laundry room, a second bath, and family room. Lot has mature trees and nice backyard for relaxing. Close to town and Metra. Walking distance to Lakefront Park and the Fox Lake Farmers Market. Motivated sellers.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics