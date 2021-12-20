3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $170,000

If you are looking for the perfect lake access with a pool, you've found the spot! This updated 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has beautiful views of Mineola Bay on Fox Lake from your private patio. The kitchen is fully updated with granite counter tops and shining stainless steel appliances. The built in wet bar and fireplace in the living room are perfect for entertaining guests. There are solid wood 6 panel doors throughout. All the bedrooms and the full bathroom are upstairs as well as the laundry. There is a private master balcony with sliding glass doors and views of the waterfront. Custom closet units are in the bedroom closets. A 1 car garage is included with this unit. Carpet new 2021, Furnace was replaced in 2019. Pets are allowed. Association includes water, parking, common insurance, lake rights, snow removal, lawn care, exterior maintenance, a clubhouse, and sewer. Pier dock slips can be utilized for $500 per season if available. 2022 association fees are $337 per month total.