3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $175,000

Spacious and bright 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch steps away from Pistakee lake and the public boat launch. This home was updated in 2017 and features a master bedroom bath and vaulted ceilings. Large side drive and fully fenced back yard allows you to store all your water toys. Home is currently rented but can be arranged to be delivered vacant at closing. Home is well maintained but offered in AS IS condition. Estate Sale.

