Absolutely stunning fully loaded townhome with all the updates you've been craving!!! Feels like a model home when you walk in, and has all the modern finishes you would look for in a new home! The main level has moody dark ceilings and gleaming hardwoods with bright windows, and leads into the dining room and kitchen space. Your dream kitchen with quartz countertops, and stainless appliances awaits lots of fun memories of incredible meals. The upstairs houses all of the bedrooms, with the master being the escape you are seeking from the world. With luxury vinyl plank flooring, a private master bath and walk in closet, you will feel right at home. Close to all the fun of the Chain O'Lakes and right across from the golf course! Is located within Spring Grove School District.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $206,000
