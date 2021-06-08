This is a great home so close to the water. The water views are spectacular. This is a 3 level home full of spaces and places to relax and unwind. The master suite is on the 3rd floor with a balcony overlooking 3 different views of the water. 2 bedrooms and a family room on the 2nd floor with a full bath, recently remodeled. The main level is made up of the kitchen, family room with fireplace and screened in porch for your outdoor living. The garage is enormous. It is an extra long 2.5 car garage and an office on one side. If the office was taken down, it would be a 3 car garage. Would hold a boat and other toys as well. Come enjoy the great life this home has to offer. Hurry I am sure it will not last. Lots of options nearby to keep your boat. ( Not included with the house). There is no pier space with the house. *** $5000 credit being offered for the retaining wall repair behind the garage. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $215,000
