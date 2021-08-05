PRIVATE END UNIT home is full of UPGRADES with the added bonus of backing up to the wooded area. A Volume 2-story foyer starts your adventure with wrought iron railing and NEW hand scraped Bamboo Flooring. Wood accoutrements added to the wall gives depth and great design to the Great Room. Room to entertain in the mostly OPEN floorplan. Kitchen features 42" Aristokraft cabinetry with Espresso Finish, new FARM SINK & Stainless Steel appliances. Master Bedroom features 2 walk in closets and Double Shower & dual sink vanity. 10-year structural builder warranty. Located off of State Park Road and near major roadways for access to commuting and amenities. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. For your work commute, the nearby Fox Lake Metra Station is 3 miles away. To the east is Fox Lake Country Club and the Chain-O-Lakes State Park. Come see, come fall in love where you live!
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 31-year-old from Elgin, Illinois, was pulled from Geneva Lake on Monday, Aug. 2, after he went under water Sunday evening, trying to help a …
The Sunday evening drowning wasn’t the only water emergency on Geneva Lake that day. Earlier that same day, crews responded to another water i…
- Updated
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly shot at multiple homes and cars, one of which had four children in it at the time.
Racine resident faces several charges as a result of an accident that injured Walworth County deputy.
Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg, bullet went through ceiling nearly hitting couple sleeping below
A Williams Bay man allegedly shot himself in the leg while cleaning his firearm, resulting in the bullet passing through the ceiling and into …
The body of a 22-year-old man who slipped under water during a tubing accident has been pulled from Geneva Lake, confirmed Tom Hausner commander of the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency.
Former Fleming's store to include hair salon and clothing store by the end of the summer.
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.
Lake Geneva radio station victim of ransomware attack
Currently, the plan states that masks are optional, but "recommended and supported" for those who are not vaccinated. Parents are also concerned about quarantine policies for students.