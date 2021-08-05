3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $229,900

PRIVATE END UNIT home is full of UPGRADES with the added bonus of backing up to the wooded area. A Volume 2-story foyer starts your adventure with wrought iron railing and NEW hand scraped Bamboo Flooring. Wood accoutrements added to the wall gives depth and great design to the Great Room. Room to entertain in the mostly OPEN floorplan. Kitchen features 42" Aristokraft cabinetry with Espresso Finish, new FARM SINK & Stainless Steel appliances. Master Bedroom features 2 walk in closets and Double Shower & dual sink vanity. 10-year structural builder warranty. Located off of State Park Road and near major roadways for access to commuting and amenities. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. For your work commute, the nearby Fox Lake Metra Station is 3 miles away. To the east is Fox Lake Country Club and the Chain-O-Lakes State Park. Come see, come fall in love where you live!