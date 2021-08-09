3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $234,900

Absolutely perfect Woodland Green end unit ranch offers an open floor plan that flows from the sunny great room/dining room on to the pretty kitchen and gorgeous 3 season room - this home is superb for living, entertaining and enjoying life! Spacious primary ensuite with walk-in closet and luxe bath including separate tub and shower and dual vanities. Full finished basement including a guest bedroom and additional bath plus a family/recreation room as well as plenty of storage. Beautifully landscaped and picture perfect inside and out! Hurry, this one won't last.