3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $249,000

Impeccably kept End Unit Townhouse that backs up to wooded area for privacy. 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with powder room. Enjoy grilling on the deck that is accessible from the sliding glass doors in the eat in area or just relax and enjoy your wooded views. Loads of High-End extras as follows : Kitchen features Granite Counter tops along with beautifully appointed tile backsplash. Upgraded Stainless Steal appliances featuring a Refrigerator that has a Built-in KEURIG Coffee Dispenser. 42" Aristokraft cabinetry with Espresso Finish. Custom Blinds w/no cord feature. Basement has Bathroom Plumed In ready!. Premium Storage Racks in Garage included. Builder 10 year Warranty. Located off of State Park Road and near Route 12 for access to commuting and amenities. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment. The nearby Fox Lake Metra Station is 3 miles away. Also close to Fox Lake Country Club and the Chain-O-Lakes. Come see, where you will live!