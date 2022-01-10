3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $249,500

This private end unit townhome in Country Club Hills offers three bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1 half bath, a 2.5 car garage, and a 25x25 unfinished basement. Perfect for entertaining; the kitchen boasts 42' white shaker cabinets, island, stainless steel appliances, and adjoins the dining area which provides a view wooded area and private patio through sliding glass doors. Primary bedroom features glass shower doors with tile surround, double sinks, and walk in closet. This one owner home has a 10 year builder warranty. Located off State Park Road near Route 12, which provides easy access for commuters, and a short 3 mile drive to Fox Lake Metra station.