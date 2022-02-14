Home has been completely updated all you have to do is move in. Whole house interior & Exterior have been painted,New Roof,Soffit,Fascia,Gutters in 2021,New Stainless Whirlpool Appliances, White Quartz Counter Tops, New Ceiling fans and Carpet in bedrooms, New 6 panel interior doors, New outlets and switches thru out house , GFCI W/USB in Kitchen, LG Front load washer/dryer, New ceiling Lights and New Garage Door opener. Full basement walls and floor have been painted waiting for new owners to finish. Furnace, Central Air and Hot Water Heater are less then six years old. Also a Custom made Diamond Plate Canopy over the rear entrance of the home as added detail that finish off this home that has pride of ownership and is ready for new owners. Walking distance to train and Downtown Fox Lake. 2 hr notice needed for showings please contact Listing Agent.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $268,000
