3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $294,900

SO MANY UPDATES/UPGRADES HAVE BEEN DONE!! This meticulously maintained home is located in a quiet cul-de-sac and desirable Hickory Cove neighborhood directly across from Lotus Elementary and will impress! 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The beauty starts with the exterior - newer siding, 30 year shingled roof (2010), fully fenced-in yard, front porch and beautiful landscaping. Inside you will find 9' ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. STUNNING kitchen renovation was done with maple cabinets, corian countertops, built-in pantry, all new stainless steel appliances, garbage disposal, stylish backsplash and recessed lighting. The family room features all new gas fireplace with hearth and mantle. Upstairs opens up to a true master suite! Vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Renovated master bath with double sinks, whirlpool tub and separate shower featuring beautiful tile work throughout and double showerheads with shower bench. HUGE master closet (13x10) has floor to ceiling customized closet organizers! 2 additional bedrooms and full bath complete the 2nd floor. Downstairs is partially finished and offers tons of storage and a half bathroom. Storage shelving does stay. Plenty of room for a work out area and additional rec room. Mechanicals include newer tankless water heater, water softener and new ejector pump. Outside you will enjoy the composite wood deck with pergola, large garden beds, 2 sheds and fenced in backyard. Fruit trees, grape arbor, berry bushes and LOTS OF PERENNIALS TO ENJOY! The neighborhood offers water access to Grass Lake and the whole Chain 'o Lakes. 45 minutes to the Navy Base. Easy access to Fox Lake, Antioch and Springs Grove where you have year round activities and fun for all! This is a must see to appreciate!!