Location, Location, Location! This home sits on Mineola Bay. Beautiful views as far as you can see! You can watch the sunrises and sunsets from your pier. Plenty of room to spread out in this spacious ranch home. You're welcomed by the warm and relaxing den that features a wet bar and fireplace. The Huge Living- Dining room combo gives you a huge open space to entertain. You won't mind doing the dishes with the expansive views from the kitchen windows. The family room will also take your breath away with the fantastic lake views. You will also find the 2nd fireplace in the family room. Every night will be a good night when you drift off to sleep watching and listening to the waves on the lake. 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, powder room and laundry complete this home. Outside you will find the lakeside composite deck and gazebo for bug-free lakeside nights. The large yard is great for playing bags, gatherings, or gardening. The two-car extended garage has room to store a boat and its own private covered porch. Much to see and enjoy with this home. Close to town, farmers market, movie theatre, shopping, and the Metra.
3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $550,000
