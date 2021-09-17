3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $565,000

Mineola Bay on Fox Lake offers this Luxurious Resort Style Waterfront property where the Entertainment possibilities are endless! Relax in the 4 ft. In-Ground Pool, enjoy a beverage at the Tiki Bar surrounded by a Huge Wrap Around Deck with Built-in Grill, build sandcastles at the small section of shoreline with a Sandy Beach or head to the New Pier/dock for early morning fishing or an afternoon swim. So . . . what's new? Just about EVERYTHING! In 2020, this lovely A-Frame was enhanced with a New Kitchen - New Bathrooms - New Plumbing - New Electric - New Furnace - New A/C - New Water Heater - New Doors - New Paint - New Fixtures - New Deck - New Fence - New Garage Door Opener - New Pool Liner & Pump - New Roof - Newly Finished Hardwood Floors Throughout. The sunny open floor plan offers incredible views with huge windows overlooking the pool, deck and lake. Grab your morning cup of coffee and cozy up next to the stunning gas fireplace surrounded by wall-to-wall stone. Let the sunshine in this bright white kitchen accented with stainless steel appliances, Quartz countertops, Subway Tile Backsplash and Breakfast Bar. Just around the corner are 2 large Bedrooms, Full Bathroom, and a convenient First Floor Laundry. The amazing journey does not end here! Wait until you make the short climb to the second floor which offers an Incredible Master Suite with Walk-in closet, Full Bathroom, Sitting Area AND Incredible view of lower level and outdoor living area! No need to worry about storage with the Extra-Large HEATED 2+ Car Garage (32' Long x 25" Wide) with even more storage in the attic. If you're ready to feel like you're on vacation every day, schedule your tour TODAY!