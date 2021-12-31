3 Bedroom Home in Fox Lake - $749,000

Gorgeous Victorian home complete with large welcoming porch. Relax on the front porch and enjoy the tranquil views of Mineola Bay. The open plan first floor gives you room for entertaining and intimate spaces. The upscale gourmet kitchen with an enormous island featuring a built-in sink and stovetop, tons of prep space, cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Warm yourself by the stunning fireplace in the family room all while enjoying lake views. The formal vaulted dining room with hardwood floors and allows access to the 3 season room. There is also a convenient main floor bedroom with a walk-in closet and full bath. The living room is where you will find the 2nd fireplace with an impressive mantle and wall of windows that flood this 2 story room with light, warmth, and lake views. The huge 2nd-floor master suite will not disappoint with hardwood floors, 3rd beautiful fireplace, 2 cedar walk-in closets, full bath with sunken tub, separate shower, and double vanities. Additional spacious bedroom with full en suite bath, double closets, and window seat. The finished walkout basement is where you will find the 2nd kitchen, den, play and exercise rooms, full bath, and rec room. This space would be great for entertaining or In-Law arrangement. Outside you'll find the 3 car garage, lakeview hot tub that's tucked away for privacy and patio. This home faces the bay and shares 1/7 ownership of the acre+ lakefront HOA lot across the street. You can launch your boat, park it at your slip, on the included 6,500 capacity lift and enjoy a day at the beach. Live the lake lifestyle without the lake taxes. Come and see this upscale home today!