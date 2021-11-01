3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $249,900

Large open concept living room with built in gas fireplace. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main floor. Kitchen window looks out at large manicured, stockade fenced-in backyard with fire pit. The full sized washer and dryer sit nicely behind French doors. Large master bedroom upstairs with it's own bathroom. Two bedrooms also on main floor along with the full main bathroom with shower over tub. Attached one car garage with entrance into the home. A second 2-1/2 car garage with separate driveway entrance from backyard. The garage is also equipped with work benches and outlets for the ''do it yourselfer''. Both garages have new garage door openers. Public beach nearby.