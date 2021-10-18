Welcome home! A recent job transfer makes this house immediately available. Great location! Close to the Illinois Wisconsin Border in Hunter's Ridge in Genoa City, this home is move in ready. 3 bedrooms, upstairs and lower level has egress window for 4th bedroom. Radon mitigation system recently installed. Walking distance to school, nature path, & playground. Large yard with a shed for lawn equipment.
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $259,000
