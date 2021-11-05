Very rare opportunity! Walk down this private street to the lakefront park & out onto your own pier on pristine Powers Lake! This solid built home is great 4 entertaining w/an open floor plan! Expansive living rm features a massive boulder wall FP, tons of natural light & direct access to a perfect screened porch great for summer nights! Very functional kitchen with a large breakfast bar & sep dining area w/vaulted ceilings, skylight & built-ins! Custom deck off kitchen great for entertaining! Convenient 1st flr lndry! Gracious size bdrms including the master bedroom w/cathedral ceilings & WIC! Hall bath w/oversized dual sink vanity! Fin bsmnt w/pool table, full bath & built-in display case! Beautiful double lot w/mature trees! Close to the IL border! Lake life awaits!
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $619,000
