Rare find, priced to sell and well maintained home in the Woodlands Recreation Society. 3BR 2BA with an extra side lot, 2 sheds all located in a rural country setting. Spacious room sizes, attractive kitchen, cabinets, fireplace, office, walk in closet, large deck out back, new roof(2018). Enjoy association pool, playground, clubhouse and much more. Land is leased, option to apply to be placed on the list to purchase land. Minutes from Lake Geneva, Conveniences, Restaurants, Lakes, WI/IL Borders and Highway 12.
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $95,000
