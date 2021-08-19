 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $95,000

3 Bedroom Home in Genoa City - $95,000

Rare find, priced to sell and well maintained home in the Woodlands Recreation Society. 3BR 2BA with an extra side lot, 2 sheds all located in a rural country setting. Spacious room sizes, attractive kitchen, cabinets, fireplace, office, walk in closet, large deck out back, new roof(2018). Enjoy association pool, playground, clubhouse and much more. Land is leased, option to apply to be placed on the list to purchase land. Minutes from Lake Geneva, Conveniences, Restaurants, Lakes, WI/IL Borders and Highway 12.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics