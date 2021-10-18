3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $161,000

Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch on super sized lot! This is the perfect starter home or "downsizer" home! Vaulted ceiling in living room, nice size kitchen, awesome family room with sliding doors leading out to covered patio and huge fenced backyard. Part of the attached garage was used for the family room addition so the remainder of the garage is a perfect place for a workshop or craft room! Full basement waiting for your finishing touches. 2 Sheds to store all of your gardening tools too! Guess what?? Even the pool table is included!