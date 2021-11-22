Nice Cape Cod on super size 1.3 acre lot! This home has 3 bedrooms, 1-1/2 baths, formal dining room, sunroom/den. Oversized 2 car garage with room for a workshop and there is also an attached screened patio. Brand new roof too!
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $169,000
Lake Geneva is the birthplace of the now famous Dungeons and Dragons fantasy game, where players create a role playing adventure.
The restaurant wasn't up for sale. The owners received an offer they couldn't resist and decided it was time to sell.
A Chinese restaurant in Walworth has sustained extensive damage after a driver crashed into the building late Monday night, Nov. 15.
WILLIAMS BAY — A construction worker was hospitalized Monday, Nov. 8 after falling at the site of a new home build in the Cedar Point Park nei…
Who do you think is moving into Driehaus' $39.25 million Glanworth Gardens?
The video above is live only when court is in session and the judge allows video/audio to be broadcast.
Including Walworth County Sheriff, Donald Ketchpaw held many part-time jobs including flagman at the Lake Geneva Raceway, and security/bouncer at Majestic Ski Hill when dances and concerts were held there.
From a limited edition wine at Maxwell Mansion to Geneva Lake Museum's Parade of Trees, there's something for everyone this weekend.
A red SUV sped through a Christmas parade Sunday evening in Waukesha. Multiple people died and more than 20, including children, were injured.
A classic musical full of fun is coming soon to the Big Foot High School auditorium.