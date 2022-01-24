Vaulted ceilings with a wall of windows, and a open floor plan makes this home a gem. Living room with fireplace that can be seen from the kitchen and eating area. Patio doors over looks the expansive green space behind the home. Kitchen has two walls of hickory cupboards and a large island to eat at, ceramic flooring. Eating area and living room hardwood flooring. Deck off the eating area. Two bedroom upstairs with bath. Downstairs has a third bedroom and bath. Plus a cozy pub built in next to the doors leading out to the back yard. Laundry is behind doors, please close and lock after viewing the area. All appliances included. A place to call home.
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $199,900
