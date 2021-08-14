 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Harvard - $245,900

New under construction home located in Turtle Crossing! 1,423 sq ft ranch style home on a corner lot! Three bedrooms, two full baths, full basement, and a two-car garage. Great location on the north side of Harvard - easy access to downtown, Metra and Geneva Lakes area. Own quality new home for less than the cost of rent! Buyer able to choose finishing touches if put under contract soon enough!

